Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video to your smart home at $200 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Outdoor Cam with HomeKit for $199.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $250 price tag and marking the best price we’ve seen since back in November. It was last on sale during the Thanksgiving Week sales brought in by Black Friday, as today’s discount comes within $20 of that all-time low. It’s the second-best price we’ve seen over the past year, as well. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature. Then head below for more.

The Eve Outdoor Cam is one of the best weather-resistant HomeKit cameras on the market. The big selling point is the fact that it brings HomeKit Secure Video to your Siri setup, but also its weather-resistant design. That means it can be mounted just about anywhere on your property – just so long as there is a neutral wire connection. The camera features a 1080p sensor on top of its motion alerts and two-way audio, and also arrives with a 157-degree field of view. Rounding out the security features, there’s a built-in dimmable floodlight for adding some extra protection to your home.

Eve is also in the news today for launching one of its newest smart home accessories. The new in-wall Energy Outlet was first revealed back at the start of the year at CES 2024, and now is beginning to ship via Amazon. The refreshed accessory arrives with the same in-wall installation as before, just with newfound Matter support to join the dual outlet design and energy monitoring tech.

Eve Outdoor Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock, and receive rich notifications on your iPhone when something is up. Eve Outdoor Cam is designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video, built from the ground up to keep your data secure; end-to-end encryption of live and recorded video. 10-day recording history – capture any motion or distinguish between people, pets, vehicles, or packages.

