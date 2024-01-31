Eve’s new in-wall Energy Outlet begins shipping with Matter support and energy monitoring

You can finally purchase the new Eve Energy Outlet with Matter. The new smart home upgrade was just officially revealed at CES 2024 to start the year, and now it’s going up for sale heading into February to join the rest of the company’s other Matter and Thread smart home accessories.

Eve has been steadily upgrading its portfolio of smart home devices over to Matter. We’re going into the second year of the company’s transition away from relying solely on HomeKit in favor of the more open standard, and now the first of these devices for 2024 is launching. The Eve Energy Outlet is an in-wall pair of smart outlets that you have to hardwire right to your home’s power grid. It’s a more permanent solution than a typical smart plug, and is effectively just replacing your existing in-wall receptacle with a smart one.

The design isn’t anything all too different from the original, either. It’s a strategy that Eve has been employing for most of these refreshed accessories, and an approach that certainly shouldn’t turn any heads. We’ve loved Eve’s HomeKit accessories time and time again from hands-on reviews, and so keeping most of the hardware the same is definitely a great start towards continuing that reputation.

Eve’s in-wall Energy Outlet sits nearly flush with the wall itself and offers two individually-controllable outlets. Each one can monitor the power draw from lamps or appliances that are plugged in, as well.

Of course, none of that is new. The big draw this time around is the Matter support, which works via Thread connectivity. That ensures it works with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and any other compatible platform – which is more than the original can support. Pricing remains the same $49.95 as the original model, too, now that it’s available for purchase at Amazon. So you’re getting the upgraded smart home compatibility without paying extra.

The Eve Energy Outlet joins the following Matter accessories in the company’s portfolio.

