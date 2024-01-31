SodaStream sparkling water makers from $70: Infuse your Super Bowl drinks at 30% off

As part of its Big Game Essentials sale ahead of the Super Bowl, Amazon is offering some notable deals on SodaStream sparkling water makers to infuse your cocktails and create bubbly homemade beverages. One standout from the sale has the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker bundle on sale for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 30% off and the best we can find. Today’s offer is the best we have tracked in several months outside of the limited-time $60 offer for Black Friday last year. Including everything you need to get started, it comes with the water maker, a 60L Co2 cylinder, the dishwasher-safe bottle, and 40ml bubly drops flavors. You simply snap the bottle into the system, install the cartridge, and you’ll have fresh soda water at your disposal to add some bubbles to your big game cocktails, and more. Here’s our hands-on review for more details, and be sure to head below for additional SodaStream deals.

More SodaStream deals:

Once the snacks and drinks are taken care of, you might wan to consider upgrading your big screen TV before the big game next month. We have taken the time to roundup all of the major price drops we are tracking on 4K smart TVs from Hisense, TCL, Samsung, LG, and more right here to save you some cash as well.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, (1) 60L Co2 cylinder, (1) Dishwasher safe botle, and (1) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

SodaStream Terra machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

