Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Gen iPad now down to just $133 (Reg. $249)

Woot is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Generation iPad at $132.99 for an open-box model. Shipping is free for Prime members, or will run you an extra $6. Today’s discount drops from its usual $249 price tag. It hasn’t been on sale since Black Friday when it hit $169, and now today’s price cut drops an extra $36 off for those who don’t mind going with an open-box solution. There’s $116 in savings overall, and this is a new all-time low. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Bringing Apple’s signature Magic Keyboard Folio experience to its latest iPad form-factor, the 10.9-inch version arrives with a white coat of paint that covers the folio design. It’s comprised of a 2-piece design that lets you magnetically detach the keyboard from the back cover. That gives you two different ways you can use the cover based on whether you’re trying to maximize your productivity or just want to prop up your device for binge watching shows and more.

As far as other iPad discounts go today, we just tracked the best offer ever on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5. A spring refresh for the iPadOS lineup might be around the corner, but those who are just looking for the best deal around can save $149 ahead of time while dropping price as low as $450.

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio features:

The Magic Keyboard Folio is the perfect iPad (10th generation) companion. It features an incredible typing experience with a scissor mechanism, a built-in trackpad to handle tasks with precision, and a 14-key function row for easy access to shortcuts. The versatile two-piece design includes a detachable keyboard, a protective back panel with stand that both attach magnetically to iPad.

