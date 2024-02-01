Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 starts from new $450 all-time lows (Reg. $599+)

iPad Air 5 deal

Best Buy is now offering the best price we’ve seen on Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air 5. This is the latest model in the lineup and now at an even more affordable $449.99 shipped for the Wi-Fi 64GB configuration. This is $149 off the usual $599 price tag and delivering the first chance to save since back in October. Today’s offer is $50 below previous mentions, as well. The upgraded 256GB capacity model is also seeing the same $149 discount, now clocking in at $599.99 from its usual $749 going rate. Head below for more.

Bringing all of the M1 power to a more affordable form-factor, Apple’s iPad Air 5 is an even better value with some savings attached. It notably features 10.9-inch Retina display, with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating being applied to the canvas. 

Apple Pencil 2 support is of course onboard, alongside other stables in the iPadOS lineup like Touch ID in the power button and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support. And before you say that the 64GB of storage is too little for Final Cut Pro, the USB-C support means you can plug in and edit right off an SSD. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

Today’s offer lands before Apple is expected to refresh much of the iPad lineup this spring. But if getting a better deal is more important than having the absolute latest and greatest, today’s discounts from $450 are hard to ignore.

All of this week’s other best deals are then up for grabs in our Apple guide.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

