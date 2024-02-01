Aquasonic’s ultra-popular electric toothbrush with 8 brush heads falls to $30 today (25% off)

Trusted Amazon seller Pure Care Daily is now offering the Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush bundle for $29.99 shipped. Regularly listed at $50, it more typically sells for $40 these days. This offer is 25% off the going rate, within $5 of the low we tracked for the holidays last year, and the best price we can find. While it might not be a model from one of the big brands in the space, there’s a reason it is this popular on Amazon. It delivers a ton of value, with eight extra brush heads for the price of entry – a 6-pack of replacement Oral-B brush heads can sell for this much or more without the actual toothbrush. You’ll also score all of the most important features of an electric toothbrush, including the usual sensors and timers as well as a travel case and the wireless charger. Head below for more details.

The model detailed above is easily one of the most value-packed and popular options on Amazon in its price range. But if you would prefer to go with one of the major brands, the Philips Sonicare One is a notable and modern option with battery models at the ready in the $25 or less range right now.

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush features:

40,000 VPM Smart Toothbrush – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute , lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.

Accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) Council on Scientific Affairs – We put our money where your mouth is. Investing in premium oral care technologies has earned the Black Series the prestigious ADA seal of approval. It has shown efficacy in removing plaque and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis. Black Series goes beyond just cleaning teeth – it provides complete oral care with unique modes that include one for whitening and polishing teeth and one for improving gum health.

