Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes up to 75% off closeout styles with deals starting at $6

The Levi’s Warehouse Event is live and offering up to 75% off closeout styles. Prices are as marked. Note: you must enter your email address to access the sale. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. Plus, if you’re looking at the new arrivals you can save 30% off orders of $125 or more as well. Update your denim for the new year with the notable 527 Slim Bootcut Jeans for men that are currently marked down to $21 and originally sold for $70. This dark wash denim features a classic design you can style for years to come. The slim fit is highly flattering as well as the bootcut hem that’s great to style with your winter footwear. With over 950 positive reviews from Levi’s customers, these jeans are rated 4.1/5 stars. Score additional deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 514 Straight Fit Flex Jeans $21 (Orig. $70)
- 502 Taper Fit Jeans $21 (Orig. $70)
- 505 Regular Fit Jeans $21 (Orig. $70)
- 527 Slim Bootcut Jeans $21 (Orig. $70)
Our top picks for women include:
- 501 90’s Jeans $29 (Orig. $98)
- 726 High Rise Flare Jeans $21 (Orig. $70)
- 70’s High Slim Straight Jeans $43 (Orig. $108)
- Mid Length Shorts $15 (Orig. $50)
- 724 High Rise Jeans $31 (Orig. $98)
