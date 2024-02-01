Today’s best iOS app deals: Down in Bermuda, Botanicula, Samorost 2, Hyperforma, more

Your Thursday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals has been served up below the fold. You’ll want to scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s official iPhone 15 MagSafe silicone cases as well as its MagSafe leather wallet with Find My, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Down in Bermuda, Botanicula, Samorost 2, Hyperforma, Temporal War, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Origami – Fold & Learn: FREE (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Down in Bermuda: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Temporal War: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $5 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Download the new Silent Hill Short Message FREE, PlayStation Games Under $15, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Future Ludo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incoherence: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Veritas: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Text Workflow – Convert Text: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stardash: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gunslugs: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Murders on Budapest: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Charlie in Underworld: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The ancestral legacy: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tiny Story 1 Adventure: $1.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cats in the box adventures: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

Down in Bermuda features:

An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home. Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!