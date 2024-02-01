Today’s best game deals: Download the new Silent Hill Short Message FREE, PlayStation Games Under $15, more

FREE
Silent Hill The Short Message

Update: Walmart is now offering a rare chance to save on Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Nintendo Switch at $50 (Reg. $60) 

Last night’s PlayStation State of Play marked Sony’s first major showcase of the year, and it was quite notable. Alongside a lengthy look at Rise of the Ronin, Death Stranding 2, and a tease for Hideo Kojima’s return to the action espionage genre, one of the more exciting showings was Silent Hill 2 and the Silent Hill free experience. While not necessarily a deal per say, today we are going to be featuring Silent Hill: The Short Message that is now available as a FREE download for PlayStation 5 gamers on PSN. After debuting at last night’s show, you can secure a copy of this one by downloading it free of charge right now. It is described as an all-new, modern Silent Hill experience “powered by the latest in game technology.” The stage is set as Anita receives messages from her friend Maya and finding herself in a crumbling apartment block – “Anita soon finds her sense of reality shattered as she encounters bizarre, otherworldly spaces, haunted by a twisted monster.” Head below for more.

