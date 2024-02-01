COSORI’s ceramic air fryer toaster oven offers 11-in-1 functionality for new $180 low (Reg. $260)

Amazon is offering the COSORI 11-in-1 Ceramic Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $179.99 shipped. Down from a $260 price tag, it only saw four discounts over 2023 since its release back at the end of summer, with the biggest of them dropping costs down to $200 during both Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 31% markdown off the going rate, giving you $80 in savings and returning it to the all-time low from the beginning of the new year.

With this combination air fryer and toaster oven you’ll get the versatility of 11 cooking functions in one convenient device, allowing you to air fry, air bake, air roast, air sous vide, proof, broil, dehydrate, reheat, toast, and handle cooking bagels and pizza. It has three different heating elements at the top, bottom, and back to achieve its wide array of capabilities, and even has an extra burner function that can cook eggs and other pan-fried foods. It sports an XL capacity that can hold nine slices of toast, 12-inch pizzas, or a 7-pound chicken with veggies at once, with two levels to allow for dual meals to be prepared together. You’ll also get five accessories along with your purchase: a splatter guard, a wire rack, a sheet tray, a roasting rack insert, and a fry basket. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for ways to upgrade your kitchen arsenal, the official GoveeLife Amazon storefront is offering its 1.7L Smart Electric Kettle for $39, after clipping the on-page 35% off coupon. By connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, this kettle can be remotely controlled allowing you to schedule boiling times, set specific temperatures from 104 to 212 degrees, and more – you can even go hands-free by connecting to your Alexa or Google Assistant. It comes with four preset modes, including one for baby formula that cools the water to your desired temperature after boiling.

And if you’re a lover of smoked food but don’t have the outdoor space to invest in the equipment, check out our recent coverage of the first discount on the all new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry.

COSORI 11-in-1 Ceramic Air Fryer Toaster Oven features:

11-in-1 Versatility: Toast, Bagel, Pizza, Air Fry, Air Bake, Air Roast, Air Sous Vide, Proof, Broil, Dehydrate, and Reheat. Prepare a wide range of dishes effortlessly

Easy Cleaning: Flat-sealed heating elements for easy wiping. Keep your oven pristine after every use.

5 Included Accessories: Splatter Guard, Wire Rack, Sheet Tray, Roasting Rack Insert, and Fry Basket. Elevate your culinary creativity with convenience.

3 Heating Elements: Top, bottom, and back ceramic heating elements cook food quickly and evenly.

Innovative Burner Function: Leave the door open and use the burner function to cook eggs and other pan-fried food.

XL Capacity for : Easily cook 9 slices of toast or a 7-lb chicken and veggies,12-inch pizzas, Effortlessly prepare 2 sheet pan meals for gatherings or weekly meal planning.

Safety Features: Auto-shutoff pauses cooking when the door is opened, while overheat protection turns off the oven if overheating occurs.

