ELEGOO’s Tumbller self-balancing robot car kit inspires kids through play for $68 (Reg. $85)

The official ELEGOO Amazon storefront is offering its Tumbller Self-Balancing Robot Car Kit for $67.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from its usual $85 price tag, it saw only six discounts over 2023, with all of them dropping costs to the same low. Today’s deal comes in to repeat the trend in the new year, amounting to a $17 markdown off the going rate and returning it to the all-time low. This educational STEM kit for kids (recommended ages 12+) is a great hands-on introduction into programming, electronics assembling, and robotics knowledge. It’s the newest design based on the Arduino platform, an Italian open-sourced hardware and software company (which it is also compatible with), allowing your kids to build their own robot with functions like auto-follow, obstacle avoidance, bouncing mode and glowing in different LED colors – all of which can be controlled via the companion app. With the easy-to-follow tutorial, your kids will be enriched with engineering and programming knowledge as they play, giving them hours of fun alongside invaluable skills.

There are other options to enrich your kids play time as well, like the ELEGOO Penguin Bot Biped Robot STEM Kit for $29.99, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Coming in three different colorways to choose from, this programmable bipedal robot is another great opportunity to introduce your kids to the expansive world of STEM learning. Developed based on Arduino’s platform, this robot comes with several capabilities for modern robotics like auto-follow, obstacle-avoidance, music development, and dancing actions with the ability to be customized by re-programming.

If you’re looking for more STEM-focused kits for kids, check out our coverage of the ELEGOO UNO R3 Smart Robot Car Project Kit v4 that comes with 24 kinds of module parts like an obstacle avoidance sensor, line tracing module, infrared remote control, and more. Like the above models, this kit also comes with tutorials to guide your kids through the wonderous world of robotics and programming. You can also check out our toys and hobbies hub for the best deals on products for all ages – you’ll find toys, board games, figures, collectibles, and so much more.

ELEGOO Tumbller Self-Balancing Robot Car Kit features:

Tumbller is a newly design for Arduino project of robotic car kit which has multiple fascinating functions like auto-follow, obstacle avoidance, bouncing mode and glowing in different LED colors and also you can control it with your mobile phone using our new ElegooKit APP.

Tumbller comes with a well-designed tutorial with illustrations, which shows you how to assemble the kit step by step and how to play with all the interesting functions.

Arduino-Compatible: You can modify the default codes and upload your own program using Arduino IDE and work with the reserved pins to add more sensors.

STEM kit for everyone: Tumbller is easy to assemble and suitable for kids to have some hands-on experiences and learn basic programming knowledge. Professional robotic hobbyists can also enjoy it by customizing and adding more functions onto this kit.

