Govee’s smart Glide Hexa Pro Light Panel set now $90 off at $110 shipped via Amazon

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its upgraded Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels for $109.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly $200, you’re looking at $90 in savings and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $10 under our previous mention on this set as well. While you can score the slightly more basic H6061 set on sale right now, they are going to cost even more than the pro variants featured here today. You’re looking at 10 modular lighting panels you can install in whichever configuration you want to provide smart ambient multi-color lighting to the game room or any other space. From “dynamic flowing effects” to 3D-like features, there are millions of colors to choose and customize from the companion app alongside voice control support and music synching action – “choose your favorite beats and select the direction for the Govee lights to flow for energetic dance parties, intense game nights, or gentle vibes for date nights.” More details below.

If the Pro Hexa set is a bit much for your needs, the brand’s simple strip lights might do the trick, and for a whole lot less. You can currently score a 100-foot run of smart strip lights from Govee down at just $11 Prime shipped by way of an on-page coupon at Amazon. All of the details you need on this offer while it’s still live are waiting right here.

Our smart home hub is loaded with notable deals this week, including lighting, sensors, cameras, and more. Alongside this deal on the Eve Motion sensor with HomeKit and Matter support, we are also tracking a solid $50 price drop on the brand’s Outdoor Cam with HomeKit Secure Video down at $200 shipped via the official Amazon listing. Everything is else is waiting for you in our curated hub.

Glide Hexa Pro Light Panel features:

Innovative 3D Light Panels: H6066, an upgrade from H6061, is changing the lighting game by taking your gaming decor to the next level. These LED lights combine dynamic flowing effects and eye-popping 3D for an unforgettable lighting experience. BUFF Your Battlestation with Govee lights in gaming activities.

Expressive Scenes: Find the lighting that expresses your mood or celebrates your favorite holidays such as gaming time with our diverse mix of scene modes. Change up your scenes in one tap and watch the colors naturally transition from one scene to the next.

Customize Your Home Aesthetics: Our light panels are designed for those who think outside the box with their lighting. One adapter supports up to 25 panels. Preview your gaming or holiday design on the app and start the creative process.

