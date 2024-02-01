Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric kickscooter offers 15 MPH speeds for 15 miles at $378 (Reg. $589)

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot ES2 KickScooter for $378.45 shipped. Down from its $589 price tag, it was bouncing up and down from its lows to its highs all through 2023, with the first half of the year collectively seeing lower rates, but the second half seeing the steepest price changes. Today’s deal comes in as a 36% markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price we have tracked, behind Black Friday and Christmas sales’ all-time low. The ES2 kickscooter comes equipped with a 300W motor alongside a 187Wh capacity battery that reaches a max speed of 15 MPH for up to 15 miles on a single charge and can handle 10% inclines with ease. It has three different riding modes to choose from, a dual suspension system with front and rear wheel shock absorbers, an IP54 water-resistance rating, customizable LED ambient lighting, and a simple integrated display that gives you speed and battery levels. You’ll also be able to track and manage your ride through the companion app via your smartphone.

If you’re looking for a commuting option with more performance capability, Amazon is offering a nearly 63% markdown on the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $672, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. It comes equipped with a 1,400W motor and a 52V battery, able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH in street mode and 31 MPH in off-road mode, while lasting for up to 37 miles on a single charge. It also features 10.5-inch off-road tires, dual disc brakes, as well as both a front and rear suspension that stabilizes your ride for comfort when you head off the beaten path.

If you’ve been considering making the switch to e-bikes, check out our coverage of the 9to5Toys exclusive deal on the Force eTrail HT350 e-bike that takes off another $100 from its already low discount price. It comes equipped with a 350W rear hub motor and 36V battery that propels it up to 20 MPH for 28 miles on a single charge, as well as a lightweight alloy frame, CST semi-knobby tires, an LED display, and a unique power shut-off braking function that can extend the battery’s range.

Segway Ninebot ES2 KickScooter features:

Product Note: Max speed and range per charge vary based on several factors, including: rider weight, riding surface, incline, ambient temperature, battery level, riding style (stop/start vs cruising), etc.

Enhanced Performance: The Ninebot by Segway KickScooter ES2 boasts a 300w motor for speeds up to 15 mph and a range of up to 15 miles, accommodating riders up to 220 lbs.

Convenient Portability: Weighing just 27.6 lbs (12.5 kg) and featuring a one-click folding system, it’s effortlessly carried with one hand, your ideal lightweight travel companion.

Ultimate Riding Comfort: Equipped with front and rear wheel shock absorbers and solid tires, this scooter offers a smooth and comfortable ride.

