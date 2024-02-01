WD_BLACK’s official 512GB Xbox Series S|X Expansion Card hits one of its best prices at $65

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesWD
Reg. $80 $65
WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox-01

Amazon is now offering the 512GB WD_BLACK C50 Xbox Storage Expansion Card for $64.99 shipped. This model launched as a direct competitor to the only other officially licensed Xbox Series X|S expansion solution from Seagate. It landed back in summer 2023 alongside a 1TB version as the most affordable way to up your Series X|S storage capacity, and is now at one of the lowest prices yet. The 512GB model regularly sells for $80, which is already under the most affordable option from Seagate, and has now dropped nearly 20% to $65 shipped. Head below for more details. 

As we mentioned above, this is an officially licensed expansion card, delivering 512GB of bonus storage space – it is a purely plug-and-play installation as well (you don’t need to open your machine to hook it up). It “leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers the same performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage” with WD_BLACK’s industrial aesthetics and the ability to play titles stored directly on the expansion card. 

If the 512GB option above just isn’t going to cut it for your growing Xbox library, we are still tracking a deal on the 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card, effectively doubling the capacity at $250 shipped. This is $30 under the most recent going rate and a notable chance to upgrade your system for 2024. Scope out the deal right here.  

WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox features:

  • The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers the same performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage
  • As game file sizes grow, capacities from 512GB to 1TB* let you keep more of today’s top titles installed and ready to go. (* 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)
  • This officially licensed Xbox expansion card is plug-and-play with your Xbox Series X|S, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility or opening your console to install.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s official iPhone 15 MagSafe silicone cases...
A $70 discount makes Sony’s XM4 ANC headphones a ...
Aquasonic’s ultra-popular electric toothbrush wit...
Cuts takes 30% off t-shirts, pants, pullovers, more jus...
Who needs FineWoven when Apple’s MagSafe leather wall...
Govee’s smart Glide Hexa Pro Light Panel set now ...
Samsung’s 75-Inch 120Hz 4K smart TV with HDMI 2.1...
CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock is a 9to5 favo...
Load more...
Show More Comments