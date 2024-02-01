WD_BLACK’s official 512GB Xbox Series S|X Expansion Card hits one of its best prices at $65

Amazon is now offering the 512GB WD_BLACK C50 Xbox Storage Expansion Card for $64.99 shipped. This model launched as a direct competitor to the only other officially licensed Xbox Series X|S expansion solution from Seagate. It landed back in summer 2023 alongside a 1TB version as the most affordable way to up your Series X|S storage capacity, and is now at one of the lowest prices yet. The 512GB model regularly sells for $80, which is already under the most affordable option from Seagate, and has now dropped nearly 20% to $65 shipped. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, this is an officially licensed expansion card, delivering 512GB of bonus storage space – it is a purely plug-and-play installation as well (you don’t need to open your machine to hook it up). It “leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers the same performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage” with WD_BLACK’s industrial aesthetics and the ability to play titles stored directly on the expansion card.

If the 512GB option above just isn’t going to cut it for your growing Xbox library, we are still tracking a deal on the 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card, effectively doubling the capacity at $250 shipped. This is $30 under the most recent going rate and a notable chance to upgrade your system for 2024. Scope out the deal right here.

WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox features:

The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers the same performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage

As game file sizes grow, capacities from 512GB to 1TB* let you keep more of today’s top titles installed and ready to go. (* 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

This officially licensed Xbox expansion card is plug-and-play with your Xbox Series X|S, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility or opening your console to install.

