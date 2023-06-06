WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts today to undercut Seagate at $80

The new WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox officially arrives today. While Seagate had the lock on the official Xbox Series X|S storage game for years, Western Digital has entered with its own solution. Finally Xbox gamers have some options when it comes to expanding their internal storage capabilities in an official capacity and the WD options start at an even lower price point right now. Head below for a closer look and more details on the now available WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox.

WD officially unveils WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox

For years, Seagate was the only game in town when it came to expanding one of Microsoft’s latest home consoles, and deals were very hard to come by. However, It would appear that over the last couple months Seagate caught wind of the WD pricing coming down the pipeline and issued a much needed official price drop on its Expansion card solutions.

While the new WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox starts at a lower $80 price point for the 500GB model, it comes in at the same $150 on the far more sought-after 1TB variant you will pay for the Seagate solution at this point. One thing to keep in mind is that WD does not appear to have a 2TB model on tap just yet, so you’ll need to opt for the price drop Seagate issued recently on its larger-capacity $280 variant for that.

As game files get larger, the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox is the fast and easy way to give your Xbox Series X|S a big capacity boost and keep more titles installed. Just plug this officially licensed card directly into the console for similar performance as the Xbox internal storage. Included with your purchase is a 1-month membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with access to 100+ games on consoles and PC, plus online console multiplayer1.

The specs appear to be mostly the same on both the Seagate and WD models, allowing gamers to quickly install the expansion card in their console to immediately increase the storage capacity and play games directly from the drive. Neither brand is readily offering up to MB/s speeds on these drives.

You can now purchase the new WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox directly on the brand’s site starting from $80 or over at Best Buy where you’ll find the 1TB variant at the $150 MSRP.

The Seagate Expansion cards are still carrying the official price drop we spotted over a month ago and you can find all of the details on those right here.

