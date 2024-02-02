Anker’s Apple Health P2 Smart Scales track 2024 fitness goals from $33 (Reg. up to $80)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonFitness TrackerAnker
Reg. $80 From $33
P2 Anker Smart Scale

If you’re still looking for a new smart scale to keep tabs on body metrics, we are now tracking some deals on Anker’s eufy P2 series models. Its official Amazon storefront is now offering the eufy P2 Pro Smart Digital Scale for $40.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80, this model is now approaching 50% in savings for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention as well as coming in at $9 under the price we tracked for Black Friday last year. You’ll also find the non-pro Anker P2 model still selling for $32.98 shipped, down from the regular $50 price tag. This one is now matching the same price we saw during the holidays. Head below for more details on both. 

Both of the Anker P2 smart scales on sale here today support Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit apps to sync your data with your platform of choice. Helping to keep tabs on your 2024 workout and fitness progress, the pro variant steps it up a notch with additional standing heart rate tracking capabilities as well as what Anker describes as a more sensitive ITO-coating technology that “allows you to step on anywhere for the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to still give insightful readings.” Both models, however, will indeed track weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and more. 

If you can make do with a slightly older and more basic solution, this Renpho body smart scale is currently selling for just over $18 Prime shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon. While not quite as premium an option, it still tracks 13 body metrics and sends results over Bluetooth to the companion app. 

If you’re looking for a versatile wearable fitness tracker, it doesn’t get much better than Apple Watch in my opinion and you’ll find all of this week’s best offers on those waiting in our Apple deals hub

eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro features:

Track your daily progress and monitor 16 detailed measurements of your body including weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and even your standing heart rate. The sensitive ITO-coating technology on Smart Scale P2 Pro allows you to step on anywhere for the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to still give insightful readings. High-precision manganese steel sensors can detect subtle weight changes accurately up to 50 g (0.1 lbs) so you can celebrate even the little wins.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

9to5Toys Daily: February 2, 2024 – Apple Watch Ultra ...
Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker drops from $...
Jackery takes up to $1,800 off power stations, solar pa...
Anker heads into the weekend with iPhone and Android ac...
Nintendo Switch console cases from $10: HORI Pikmin, Ki...
OtterBox celebrates the Year of the Dragon with new Lun...
Chaco’s winter sale takes up to 62% off boots, clogs,...
Be ready for tax season with $70 off HP’s OfficeJet w...
Load more...
Show More Comments