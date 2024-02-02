Anker’s Apple Health P2 Smart Scales track 2024 fitness goals from $33 (Reg. up to $80)

If you’re still looking for a new smart scale to keep tabs on body metrics, we are now tracking some deals on Anker’s eufy P2 series models. Its official Amazon storefront is now offering the eufy P2 Pro Smart Digital Scale for $40.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80, this model is now approaching 50% in savings for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention as well as coming in at $9 under the price we tracked for Black Friday last year. You’ll also find the non-pro Anker P2 model still selling for $32.98 shipped, down from the regular $50 price tag. This one is now matching the same price we saw during the holidays. Head below for more details on both.

Both of the Anker P2 smart scales on sale here today support Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit apps to sync your data with your platform of choice. Helping to keep tabs on your 2024 workout and fitness progress, the pro variant steps it up a notch with additional standing heart rate tracking capabilities as well as what Anker describes as a more sensitive ITO-coating technology that “allows you to step on anywhere for the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to still give insightful readings.” Both models, however, will indeed track weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and more.

If you can make do with a slightly older and more basic solution, this Renpho body smart scale is currently selling for just over $18 Prime shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon. While not quite as premium an option, it still tracks 13 body metrics and sends results over Bluetooth to the companion app.

If you’re looking for a versatile wearable fitness tracker, it doesn’t get much better than Apple Watch in my opinion and you’ll find all of this week’s best offers on those waiting in our Apple deals hub.

eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro features:

Track your daily progress and monitor 16 detailed measurements of your body including weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and even your standing heart rate. The sensitive ITO-coating technology on Smart Scale P2 Pro allows you to step on anywhere for the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to still give insightful readings. High-precision manganese steel sensors can detect subtle weight changes accurately up to 50 g (0.1 lbs) so you can celebrate even the little wins.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!