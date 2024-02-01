Nespresso single-serve coffee and espresso machines + frother start from $160 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on a series of Nespresso brewers including the Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with the included milk frother for $160 shipped. Regularly $230, this is 30% off and the lowest price we can find on this model right now. While we have seen these machines without the frother in the $130 range over the last few months, today’s deal comes in at about $1 under the Black Friday price with the Nespresso Aeroccino included. I have become a big fan of these machines over the last little while – they offer up near barista-quality espresso with an ultra-simple single-serve brewing process, in my opinion. Head below for more details.

Alongside the included Nespresso Aeroccino milk frother and simple single-serve espresso action, this model supports a variety of coffee formats and sizes, including 5-, 8-, 12- and 18-ounce coffees as well as single and double shot espresso. The entire machine only takes up about 5.5-inch of counter space as well.

You can browse through the rest of the Nespresso coffee machines on sale at Amazon today right here for additional colorways. While each of them include a complementary collection of coffee pods to test out, you’ll also find a large assortment of them at the ready on Amazon – there are various flavors of both espresso and coffee ready to pop right into your new machine.

Then go swing by our home goods hub for more deals on kitchen and cooking gear including COSORI’s ceramic air fryer toaster oven as well as a massive selection of snacks and drinks for Super Bowl Sunday at up to 30% off with deals from $4 Prime shipped.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine features:

Vertuo Next coffee maker offers a variety of coffee formats in 6 sizes, including 5, 8, 12 and 18oz coffees, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. Nespresso’s newest innovation, Vertuo Next, is the most compact, sustainable, and smart Vertuo machine yet. It’s made of partially recycled materials, and is only 5.5 inches wide. The Nespresso Aeroccino3 provides smooth hot or cold milk froth for your coffee recipes in a few seconds with one touch.

