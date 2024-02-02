Satechi’s new 8K USB-C to HDMI 2.1 and 2.5GbE adapters on sale from $34 (Reg. $40+)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the first chances to save on its new 8K USB-C to HDMI 2.1 Adapter. The new release just launched back in December at $45, and now it’s dropping down to $38.24 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That’s $7 off and marking the second-best discount so far. There was a launch discount back when it first hit store shelves at $2 less, and now it’s going on sale for the first time since.

Alongside the HDMI adapter, another one of Satechi’s new releases is getting in on the savings. The USB-C to 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet adapter now sells for $33.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It’s down from $40, and marking only the second discount so far. Just like the display adapter, the original launch discount saw the Ethernet accessory at $2 less for launch.

Satechi’s new USB-C accessories just launched last December and refresh the company’s lineup with some slimmer designs and improved standards. Made for the latest Macs as well as Windows laptops, both of the discounts today help improve your everyday carry or desk setup with 8K HDMI and 2.5GbE support – depending on which cable you get. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage.

Earlier in the year, we also just took a hands-on look at one of Satechi’s latest releases. We have loved the company’s Stand and Hub for years as a Mac mini companion. Now, it’s being updated with a new NVMe SSD slot to make it even more of an essential for Apple’s latest headless desktop Macs. Our recent review breaks down the whole experience.

Satechi 8K USB-C to HDMI 2.1 Adapter features:

The Satechi USB C to HDMI 8K Adapter features ultra-hi-resolution up to 8K/60Hz, 4K/120Hz/60Hz video output for a stunning display whether you are working, streaming, or gaming. Enjoy high quality video with the Thunderbolt 3 / Thunderbolt 4 to HDMI adapter. To reach 8K video output using this USB C to HDMI adapter, use a USB C HDMI cable that supports 8K. The Satechi USB C to HDMI 2.1 8K Adapter features a sleek aluminum enclosure, a tangle-free braided cable, and a durable reinforced neck.

