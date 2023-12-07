Satechi launches new 2.5Gb Ethernet adapter alongside pair of 8K HDMI 2.1 accessories

Satechi is launching a new series of USB-C accessories today for Mac. Wrapping three different cables and adapters in a premium braided nylon design, the company is out with a refreshed 2.5Gb Ethernet adapter as well as a pair of 8K HDMI solutions. Each one debuts with a launch discount attached, too.

Satechi today is out with not just one, but three new accessories. Its stable of Mac adapters is getting updated with new design as well as some more modern specs. All three of them come wrapped in the same premium build, with a durable, reinforced braided cable. The company’s usual Apple-focused design remains, with silver aluminum enclosures making the cut.

The first accessory on the list is the new Satechi USB-C 2.5Gb Ethernet Adapter. There aren’t all too many options available for bringing more than Gigabit Ethernet to your Mac, and so Satechi is throwing its hat into the ring with easily the most premium take on the adapter. It’s on the more compact side, and gives your MacBook an option for wired networking since the days of that being built into one of its portable Macs is long gone.

Satechi then also has a pair of 8K HDMI adapters hitting store shelves today. Both of them share the same design as the 2.5Gb Ethernet adapter, but focus more on display output. There’s the standard HDMI 2.1 adapter that can dish out 8K feeds to a monitor, and requires you to bring your own HDMI cable. It’s just the dongle that gives your MacBook Air the same port that you’ll find on the MacBook Pro lineup.

There’s also a cable version, too. The Satechi HDMI 2.1 8K cable launches with all of the same capabilties as the dongle version, it just terminates in an actual 8K connection. It has the aluminum enclosure you’ll find on the rest of the new USB-C cable collection, with a 2-meter braided nylon cable. This cord effectively accomplishes the same thing as the adapter model, but it skips needing to supply your own HDMI cable in favor of building that right in. It costs a little extra, and is more ideal for permanent usage at your workstation than throwing in a bag.

The whole collection of new Satechi USB-C accessories is now available for purchase direct from the company’s online storefront. There’s a launch sale, too, that takes 20% off all three of the new releases. Applying code 8K20 will drop prices for the first time as we outline below:

