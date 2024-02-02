Work toward 11 Microsoft Tech certifications with this exam prep bundle at $70 (Reg. $429)

Landing a job in tech is pretty straightforward: you just need to pass the right exams. The Complete 2024 Microsoft Tech Training Super Bundle helps you add 11 vital certifications to your résumé, and it’s now only $69.99 (Reg. $429) in a limited-time price drop at 9to5Toys Specials.

According to Microsoft, tech professionals who get certified earn 35% more than other people in the industry. What’s more, 41% of Microsoft-certified professionals say they are happier in their jobs after improving their skills.

Clearly, Microsoft certifications can improve your working life. And this bundle helps you acquire quite the collection.

Through 246 hours of hands-on video tutorials, you get full prep for a long list of key exams. The training covers device and user management, cloud admin with Azure, and security analysis within operations. You also learn how to collaborate effectively with your coworkers via Microsoft Teams.

Each course covers everything you need to know to pass the matching exam, along with other real-world skills. What’s more, you can earn a certificate just for completing each track.

On-demand access means you can learn at your own pace, and watch the courses again and again. Every course has an average learner rating of 4 stars or above, and the content comes from the expert IT trainers at IDUNOVA.

Order by 2/4 to grab all 11 courses for just $69.99, saving a huge $359 on the total value of the training — no coupon required!

