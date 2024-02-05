ESR’s 3-in-1 MagSafe travel station with removable Apple Watch charger falls to $63

Dexterifytech US (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Travel Wireless Charging Set for $62.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model features a regular price of $87 directly from ESR where it is on sale for $70. It has most recently been sitting in the $70 range via Amazon and you’ll find both the black and all white variants on sale here today. While it isn’t one of the higher-end 15W MagSafe models, it will deliver 7.5W to iPhone while providing a removable “Made for Apple Watch” charger alongside a wireless charging pad for AirPods. The entire package, which includes a travel case, folds up and is ready to go wherever you need it to. Head below for more details.

If a more minimalist 2-in-1 model will do the trick for you, You’ll still find a notable on-page deals knocking Spigen’s ArcField MagSafe model to $38 shipped. This one won’t deliver on the foldable design, nor does it include Apple Watch charging, but it is a far more affordable solution – here’s our hands-on review.

We also just spotted Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe charger landing on Amazon with some new colorways (orange and a sandy treatment). But for the latest in Qi2 charging, hit up our hands-on review of Anker first 3-in-1 model with a particularly compact design and some of the latest charging tech.

ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Travel Wireless Charging Set features:

Power in a Snap: strong magnets automatically align your phone and the charger to give you faster and easier charging with magnetic place-and-go convenience while ensuring your phone stays securely mounted

Made for Apple Watch Certified: Watch charger is officially certified to provide safe and reliable fast charging

Adjustable 2-Way Stand: choose portrait or landscape and an angle that suits you for comfortable hands-free viewing

Built for the Road: foldable, compact design and included travel bag make it easy to slip the charger into your backpack for multi-device charging on the go

Portable Watch Charger: small, lightweight USB-C charger lets you power up on the go via numerous devices, so you can enjoy tangle-free magnetic wireless charging for your Watch anytime, anywhere

