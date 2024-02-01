Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe charger comes in refreshed orange and sand styles

Belkin is launching a pair of new MagSafe charging pads today. But before you get too excited, they’re just new colors. The BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 has been one of the staples from the brand for topping off your iPhone 15, and now you’ll be able to bring two new fun designs to your desk or nightstand.

Belkin’s recent 2-in-1 MagSafe charger is a bit more streamlined of an addition to your nightstand, featuring a flat design that lets you top off an iPhone 15 right next to AirPods Pro 2. There’s support for full 15W MagSafe on the left pad, and then a 5W Qi charger on the right hand side. It just launched over the summer last year, and we fully breakdown what to expect from the more compact design in our original coverage.

New this time around though is the two refreshed designs. The MagSafe charger now comes in a bright Orange and soft Sand designs. Each one come complemented by a matching 5-foot USB-C cable, but the theming ends there. The wall adapter included in the box is just a typical black style,

Belkin had originally launched some of the more novel colorways of its 2-in-1 MagSafe charger as Apple store exclusives. Now they’re getting a widespread release to other retailers. The official Belkin online storefront is one of them, and so is Amazon. Pricing is still set at $79.99 in either case, with the new orange and sand designs joining the classic black or white colorways.

9to5Toys’ Take

Today’s launch lands at such a weird time. Belkin just refreshed its whole collection of wireless chargers with the new Qi2 standard earlier in the year. We’re still waiting on some of them to ship, but the pads that are a direct predecessor to these new colorful models are already available. I don’t necessarily think it matters all too much right now though. Pricing is the same between the two, with the only real difference being that the Qi2 version has a more rounded form-factor.

I suppose it’s nice to see Belkin at committed to its MagSafe range, even if it’s with news like today’s launch. Whether this is the start of a fragmented lineup with both MagSafe and Qi2 on store shelves at once, or just a way to clear out inventory by shipping the colorful Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 at different retailers remains to be seen. But I’m at least happy that the orange and sand designs are seeing a more widespread release, but they really are just so fun.

