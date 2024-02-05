Amazon Echo Show 15 blurs the line between smart display and TV at $200 (Save $80)

Amazon is currently offering the Echo Show 15 with bundled remote at $199.99 shipped. The usual $280 price tag is no more, and instead, you can save $80. Today’s discount is an extra $5 under our previous mention from back in December, and is the second-best offer yet. The only time we have seen it sell for less was back over Black Friday at $185. Now armed with full Fire TV support, the Echo Show 15 blurs the line between smart display and miniature TV with the best of both worlds. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look at how that all stacks up.

Delivering Amazon’s largest screen-based Alexa experience yet, the new Echo Show 15 is fittingly centered around a wall-mountable 15.6-inch screen. You’ll find all of the usual hands-free voice control access for commanding smart home devices and the like, as well as some more novel features allowed by the screen form-factor. The new Visual ID feature will automatically adjust content based on who’s in the room, and the larger display now supports a refreshed widget system for showing off family reminders, photos, and much more.

If you’re looking for a smaller screen-based experience for summoning Alexa, Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 3rd Gen is also still on sale. It just happens to be at a new all-time low, as one of the first-ever price cuts lands at $90 from the usual $150 price tag.

Amazon Echo Show 15 features:

Reimagine how your family stays organized and entertained with a personalized smart display that helps keep everyone on track and in sync. You can mount it on a wall or display it with a compatible stand in portrait or landscape orientation. Choose the widgets you see on the home screen so you can glance at the information that’s most important to you and your family.

