Petcube’s latest smart cam with 360-degree pan and tilt returns to $33.50 low (37% off), more

The official Petcube Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Cam 360 Pet Camera down at $33.58 shipped. Regularly $53, you’re looking at a 37% price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is mathcing the lowest we have tracked, coming in at $9 under the launch price we featured in November. The latest model in the brand’s dedicated smart pet camera lineup, it features a 105-degree wide-angle, 8x digital zoom lens, and a 360-degree pan and tilt rotation action to keep your furry friends in the frame. It brings 1080p video feeds directly to your device of choice alongside 2-way audio and motion/sound recognition – “get notified of any activity at home with instant sound and motion alerts.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more Petcube deals.

More Petcube deals:

For even more smart home deals, dive into our curated hub. We are starting to see some Edison-style smart bulbs with Matter support going on sale, and these Linkind variants, alongside some of its multi-color options, are now starting from $12.50 to deliver some of the lowest prices we have tracked yet. All of the details are right here.

Petcube Cam 360 Camera features:

Check on your fur baby and home anytime, anywhere. Enjoy a pan-tilt rotation camera with a 105° viewing angle, high-quality 8x zoom, and vivid night vision, ensuring no moment is missed. Know what’s happening at your home from anywhere — no more missed moments or blind spots. Alleviate your pet’s separation anxiety by chatting with them and listening to them bark or meow back! Reinforce positive behavior with audio feedback. The new camera-off feature ensures added domestic privacy. The lens view can easily be physically blocked with a simple app control and pan-tilt rotation. Top-tier encryption to ensure your data is kept confidential.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!