Linkind Matter Edison-style smart bulbs from $12.50 each: 4-pack $51, more from $12.50

We are now tracking some deals via the official Linkind Amazon storefront on the brand’s Edison-style smart light bulbs. First up, we have the 4-pack of ST58 Matter-enabled Smart Edison Bulbs for $50.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly between $60 and as much as $75 over the last couple months, this is the lowest price we can find at just over $12.50 per bulb. While we tend to feature loads of standard multi-color smart bulbs around here, scoring some of the Edison-style variants at a price like this doesn’t pop up quite as often. You are paying a touch more for the Matter support on this set, but we also have some intelligent Edison bulbs without it for less down below as well.

The Linkind Matter Edison bulbs are compatible with all smart home gear that supports the universal standard while delivering that distinct retro-style visual appearance – great for exposed light fixtures. They also feature dimming capabilities (via the app) with variable temperature settings from 2700K to 6500K for a warmer or more cool illumination.

More Linkind smart bulb deals:

Linkind Matter smart Edison light bulb features:

Linkind Matter smart light bulbs are compatible with all smart home platforms that join the Matter protocol. You can control all your smart home devices through platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home without having to download additional apps. Scan the Matter QR code to pair your light bulbs and easily add them to Matter-certified APP or AiDot APP. Go deep into customizing your smart bulbs with the AiDot App (colors, lighting scenes, schedules and more) or connect it with a smart home assistant for hands-free control. The wifi light bulbs support a dimming range of 1%~100% and easy to change the color temperature(2700K~6500K) form warm white to cool white.

