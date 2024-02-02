Linkind Matter Edison-style smart bulbs from $12.50 each: 4-pack $51, more from $12.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeLINKIND
Edison! $12.50+
Linkind Matter Edison smart bulbs

We are now tracking some deals via the official Linkind Amazon storefront on the brand’s Edison-style smart light bulbs. First up, we have the 4-pack of ST58 Matter-enabled Smart Edison Bulbs for $50.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly between $60 and as much as $75 over the last couple months, this is the lowest price we can find at just over $12.50 per bulb. While we tend to feature loads of standard multi-color smart bulbs around here, scoring some of the Edison-style variants at a price like this doesn’t pop up quite as often. You are paying a touch more for the Matter support on this set, but we also have some intelligent Edison bulbs without it for less down below as well. 

The Linkind Matter Edison bulbs are compatible with all smart home gear that supports the universal standard while delivering that distinct retro-style visual appearance – great for exposed light fixtures. They also feature dimming capabilities (via the app) with variable temperature settings from 2700K to 6500K for a warmer or more cool illumination. 

More Linkind smart bulb deals:

Scope out this deal on the 3-outlet meross HomeKit outdoor smart plug for your patio, and then swing by our smart home hub for the rest of this week’s best deals. 

Linkind Matter smart Edison light bulb features:

Linkind Matter smart light bulbs are compatible with all smart home platforms that join the Matter protocol. You can control all your smart home devices through platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home without having to download additional apps. Scan the Matter QR code to pair your light bulbs and easily add them to Matter-certified APP or AiDot APP. Go deep into customizing your smart bulbs with the AiDot App (colors, lighting scenes, schedules and more) or connect it with a smart home assistant for hands-free control. The wifi light bulbs support a dimming range of 1%~100% and easy to change the color temperature(2700K~6500K) form warm white to cool white. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
LINKIND

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Buy you and your special someone a Juiced e-bike with t...
Casely 30% off sitewide sale – or 50% off orders of $...
Hover-1’s Journey 2.0 Max foldable e-scooter offe...
Moment’s Everything Tech Tote and MacBook backpac...
Sonos Arc lands at all-time lows of $719 ahead of the S...
Android game and app deals: Exploding Kittens, Tempest,...
Review: COSORI’s new ceramic air fryer oven can b...
This 32A Level 2 portable EV charger falls 49% to new $...
Load more...
Show More Comments