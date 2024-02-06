Prepare for tax season with Canon’s MegaTank printer with AirPrint at $149 (Save $81)

Amazon is now offering the Canon MegaTank All-in-One Inkjet Printer for $149 shipped. Today’s offer is the perfect option for tax season if you just need something that is going to handle printing out documents and receipts, and now it’s $81 off the usual $230 price tag. This is matching the second-best price to date, too, coming within $25 of the all-time low from last holiday season. Head below for all of the detials.

The Canon MegaTank G3270 features an all-in-one design that can print from any Apple device you own via AirPrint. So it doesn’t matter if you have files and photos on your Mac or iPhone, you’ll be able to print without having to fuss with drivers and the like. It can handle 11 pages per minute when printing in black and white, or six per minute with color. There’s also faxing and copying support, too.

I personally love that it has the MegaTank features of not needing traditional cartridges, instead relying on a more refillable design. There’s enough ink included for up to 6,000 pages of black and white prints, or 7,700 color images with the bundled tonar.

If you’re looking for other gear for your home office, we have tons of gadgets in our Mac accessories guide. It’s the perfect place to lock-in deals on everything from monitors and USB-C docks to SSDs, chargers, speakers, and much more – of course, all without paying full price.

More on the Canon MegaTank G3270 printer:

Designed for home and home offices, the Canon PIXMA G3270 MegaTank All-in-One inkjet printer delivers high-quality, low-cost printing, and outstanding wireless connectivity in a compact size. Get serious print productivity with a high page yield of up to 6,000 Black / 7,700 Color pages per full ink bottle1 set and a low cost per print – MegaTank means Mega Savings. The PIXMA G3270 comes with a full set of ink, so you can print with confidence.

