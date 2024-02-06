CORSAIR’s USB 3.2 2×2 1,600MB/s portable SSD drops to $130 at Amazon (Reg. up to $185)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesCORSAIR
Reg. $185 $130
CORSAIR EX100U USB-C Portable SSD

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR EX100U 2TB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. This model launched in late 2022 at $190 and now carries a regular price of $185 directly from CORSAIR. While we did see it drop lower last summer and into the fall, today’s deal comes within $10 of the lowest we have tracked in the last 4 months to deliver $55 in savings. This model also clocks in at faster rates than most of the standard issue portable SSDs from the major brands at up to 1,600MB/s alongside support for USB 3.2 2×2. The USB-C connectivity joins out of the box compatibility with PC, Mac, and consoles, with a footprint “smaller than a credit card.” Head below for more details. 

As of right now, today’s lead deal undercuts just about all of the modern 2TB variants from the major brands – Samsung’s slower T7 Shield is selling for $160. But if you’re okay with dropping down to a 1,050MB/s option, which is typically fast enough or casual users doing backups and the like, the Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD is a notable solution with the 1TB version selling for $75 and the 2TB going for $125

If it’s your microSD storage game that needs a boost, this morning saw SanDisk’s Extreme 1TB model drop down to $90. That deal also joins an ongoing offer on Samsung’s even faster 200MB/s 512GB PRO Ultimate model that is currently within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low at $48. Get a closer look right here and in our hands-on review

CORSAIR EX100U 2TB Portable USB-C SSD features:

  • USB Type-C Gen2 x2 bandwidth moves large data files at up to 20Gbps.
  • Delivers data speeds of up to 1,600MB/sec sequential read and 1,500MB/sec sequential write speeds. *Performance varies by capacity. USB 3.2 2×2 connection required for maximum rated performance.
  • A footprint smaller than a credit card makes it easy to take the EX100U with you, for high-performance storage on-the-go.
  • Easy to use right out of the box with a single connection for power and data on PC, Mac, and consoles.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
CORSAIR

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play: Nearly 20 mins...
Save up to $100 on select best-selling items from Thera...
Jetson’s Eris folding electric scooter makes a gr...
Upgrade your iPad setup with Anker’s 8-in-1 HDMI ...
Renogy’s Phoenix Elite power station with 9 ports...
Bring Govee’s 4.5-foot smart RGBIC Lyra floor lam...
PDP’s Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Grip charges while ...
Super73’s RX electric motorbike with a 75-mile range ...
Load more...
Show More Comments