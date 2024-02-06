Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR EX100U 2TB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. This model launched in late 2022 at $190 and now carries a regular price of $185 directly from CORSAIR. While we did see it drop lower last summer and into the fall, today’s deal comes within $10 of the lowest we have tracked in the last 4 months to deliver $55 in savings. This model also clocks in at faster rates than most of the standard issue portable SSDs from the major brands at up to 1,600MB/s alongside support for USB 3.2 2×2. The USB-C connectivity joins out of the box compatibility with PC, Mac, and consoles, with a footprint “smaller than a credit card.” Head below for more details.

As of right now, today’s lead deal undercuts just about all of the modern 2TB variants from the major brands – Samsung’s slower T7 Shield is selling for $160. But if you’re okay with dropping down to a 1,050MB/s option, which is typically fast enough or casual users doing backups and the like, the Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD is a notable solution with the 1TB version selling for $75 and the 2TB going for $125.

If it’s your microSD storage game that needs a boost, this morning saw SanDisk’s Extreme 1TB model drop down to $90. That deal also joins an ongoing offer on Samsung’s even faster 200MB/s 512GB PRO Ultimate model that is currently within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low at $48. Get a closer look right here and in our hands-on review.

CORSAIR EX100U 2TB Portable USB-C SSD features:

USB Type-C Gen2 x2 bandwidth moves large data files at up to 20Gbps.

Delivers data speeds of up to 1,600MB/sec sequential read and 1,500MB/sec sequential write speeds. *Performance varies by capacity. USB 3.2 2×2 connection required for maximum rated performance.

A footprint smaller than a credit card makes it easy to take the EX100U with you, for high-performance storage on-the-go.

Easy to use right out of the box with a single connection for power and data on PC, Mac, and consoles.

