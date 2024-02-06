SanDisk’s Extreme microSD brings 1TB of storage to your drone/camera rig down at $90

Amazon is now offering the 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $89.99 shipped. Originally $250, this model carries a regular $110 these days directly from Western Digital and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer also comes within a couple bucks of the Amazon Black Friday low last year – it would cost you $96 to grab a pair of Samsung PRO Ultimate cards while they are on sale right now, for comparison. The 1TB SanDisk Extreme clocks in at up to 190MB/s and makes for a notable option for content creators or folks looking for some serious storage space in a tiny package. A notable option for drone setups, security systems, cameras, and much more, it features Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) alongside an A2 rating for “faster loading and in-app performance.” More details below.

Now if the 1TB capacity isn’t something that you need in your setup, some of the latest deals we are tracking on the Samsung cards might be a better option that will save you some cash. First up, we have Samsung’s 512GB PRO Ultimate microSD card that delivers even faster speeds at up to 200MB/s coming within a few bucks of the all-time low. But you could, alternatively, drop down to one of the brand’s PRO Plus models at up to 180MB/s to save even more – the 256GB variant is currently for $28 while the 512GB goes for $35.

When it comes to the latest and greatest in portable solid-state storage solutions, you’ll want to make sure you check out the latest-generation 2,000MB/s Thunderbolt 4 Rugged Mini portable SSD lineup. LaCie debuted its new collection at the top of the year and all of the details are waiting for you right here. On the internal side of things, Samsung has now launched its latest Gen5 SSD models with the very first discounts now at the ready.

SanDisk Extreme microSDXC card features:

Save time with card offload speeds of up to 190MB/s powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology (Up to 190MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. SanDisk QuickFlow Technology is only available for 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 400GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes and 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)

Pair with the SanDisk Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD to achieve maximum speeds (sold separately)

Up to 130MB/s write speeds for fast shooting (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

