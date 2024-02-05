Samsung’s 512GB 200MB/s Ultimate microSD card within a few bucks of all-time low at $48

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s latest 512GB PRO Ultimate microSD card for $47.98 shipped. This one first debuted back in August of last year as the most powerful in the brand’s lineup of popular microSD cards. Regularly $65 at Samsung, this is 26% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $3 of the Amazon all-time low to deliver the best we have tracked since the short-lived holiday offers last year. A notable upgrade to the drone, camera system, gaming console, or handset you might have just acquired, it adds an additional half a TB in storage and capture space to compatible gear. The PRO Ultimate cards clock in at up to 200MB/s and feature Samsung’s protection against the elements, extreme temperature, drops, and more. Take a deeper dive as part of our hands-on review right here and head below for more.

An obvious lower-cost solution comes by way of the 256GB PRO Ultimate microSD memory card that sells for $35 shipped on Amazon. This one delivers on the same specs and compatibility, just with half the storage space. Having said that, and even more affordable option would be to go with the brand’s PRO Plus microSD lineup that runs at 180MB/s – with this one you can score the same 512GB of storage at a lower $35 price tag.

If you’re after some internal storage upgrades, we are also still tracking the first deals on Samsung’s brand new PCIe 5.0 990 EVO SSDs. Now starting from $100, these are the latest Gen5 models from the brand with speeds up to 5,000MB/s and both 1TB and 2TB models at the ready. All of the details you need on these are waiting right here and in our launch coverage from last month.

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD features:

Spend more time creating and less time saving with read and write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s.

Whether you’re using a smartphone or a gaming console, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for compatibility.

With 10-year limited warranty, PRO Ultimate MicroSD is tough enough to take on anything with protection from water5 to extreme temps6.

Pile in the files and expand your portfolio with a wide range of storage options from 128GB to 512GB.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!