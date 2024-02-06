Furbo’s latest Cat Camera with 360-degree rotation, wand toy, more now 30% off at $154

The official Furbo Amazon store is now offering its 360 Cat Camera at $154 shipped. Regularly $220, this smart pet camera has now dropped a solid 30% to deliver the lowest price we can find. We did see this model fall this low during the launch phase back in September, just before it landed at the same $155 for Black Friday, but it has now returned to holiday pricing for folks who may have missed out. As you might have seen in our launch coverage, this is a purpose-built smart camera that does a whole lot more than just keep an eye on your furry friends. It features a rotating base so you can always keep them in frame when you’re out of the house, all while delivering 1080p video feeds directly to your smartphone with color night vision and 2-way audio. It also comes with a detachable feather wand toy you can control remotely as well as the ability to toss them some treats. Head below for more details.

The deal above also joins a few other returning holiday deals from the brand you can scope out below as well:

And elsewhere in dedicated pet camera deals, Petcube’s latest smart cam with 360-degree pan and tilt has also dropped back down to its $33.50 shipped Amazon all-time low, alongside a few other models from the brand. All of the details you need on these offers are waiting in our deal coverage from yesterday morning.

You’ll find the rest of the smart home gear we are tracking on sale this week so far in our curated hub.

Furbo 360 Cat Camera features:

The NEW Furbo 360 Cat Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with a 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day & night. Stunning 1080p live view and high-quality 4x zoom let you easily check on your cat when your away from home. Seamlessly hear and speak with your cat (or cats) at home, and adjust volume in-app for crystal clear audio. Designed as an indoor camera for pets – Color night vision provides enhanced night vision with infrared technology to help you see your cat in the dark, and enjoy vivid color vision in low light. Toss a treat to your cat via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Satisfy their natural hunting instinct with the detachable feather wand toy. Fill Furbo with your cat’s favorite treats to use as a reward, or as a distraction for symptoms of separation anxiety like meowing or licking. Keep your cat entertained all day and all night with the feather cat toy and pet camera treat dispenser.

