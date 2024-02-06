This Nespresso Jade Vertuo Next Solo brewer is just $80 Prime shipped today (Reg. $190+)

Today only, Woot is offering a particularly notable deal on the Nespresso GDV1 Jade Vertuo Next Solo Limited Edition coffee brewer at $79.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Standard Vertuo Next machines, while currently on sale for $160 right now, typically sell for up to $220 at Amazon. Today’s offer is a notably deep price drop on a machine like this – very rarely do we see them anywhere near $80, refurbished or otherwise. This model delivers that simple single-serve Nespresso action, offering up at-home espresso or larger coffee formats in 5-, 8-, 12-, and 18-ounce cup size options. It mesures out at 5.5 inches wide, so as to not take up all that much space on the countertop, and works with all Nespresso Vertuo capsules. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand new Nespresso Vertuo brewer anywhere near this price right now. But you could leverage some of your savings to score a few packs of Vertuo capsules to get you started. You’ll find a host of options waiting on Amazon, including variety packs made of both coffee and espresso shots in and around the $35 range right here.

You’ll find a range of other Nespresso machines on sale as part of Amazon’s latest sale event with full 1-year warranties, included milk frothers, and various colorways to choose from starting at $160 and with up to 30% in savings to be had. But if you prefer to go with something in the Keurig ecosystem, we are still tracking a solid price drop on the K-Mini machine at $60 shipped, down from the regularly $90 or more.

Nespresso GDV1 Jade Vertuo Next Solo features:

Coffee brewed exactly to your liking is effortless with this Nespresso Vertuo Next Solo capsule coffee machine. At the touch of a button, Nespresso’s patented centrifusion coffee brewing and intelligent barcode technologies deliver a perfect in-cup result. The machine automatically dispenses a precise volume of coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema just by reading the barcode on your espresso, double espresso, gran lungo, mug or alta coffee capsule. By masterly controlling the coffee extraction volume, water temperature, water flow, rotation speed and infusion time, a precisely balanced cup is delivered to you everytime.

