Score a pack of RYOBI ONE+ 6Ah and 4Ah batteries for $99 (Reg. $139)

Home Depot is currently offering a pair of RYOBI ONE+ 18V Batteries for $99 shipped. This is $40 off the usual $139 price you’d pay for the 4Ah and 6Ah battery combo. It’s a new all-time low, too. Upgrading your RYOBI tool arsenal, these rechargeable batteries are compatible with the entire ONE+ ecosystem. Whether you’re looking to upgrade an old set of tools with some new juice or want to get in one of the more robust ecosystems for the first time, this combo with two different capacity batteries is hard to beat value-wise.

If you’re looking to use the lead battery bundle as a starting point to get in on the RYOBI ecosystem, Home Depot has you covered with some discounts on standalone tools to go alongside the 2-pack. You’ll want to go peruse all of the compatible offerings right here for a look at what tools are up for grabs, many of which are less than the savings you’ll walk away with from the lead deal.

This morning also saw a notable discount go live on the Greenworks 60V 16-inch cordless electric chainsaw. It’s down to one of the best prices we’ve ever seen at $196, dropping from its usual $300 price tag to make quick work of any remaining fire wood this winter or to finally take care of that branch in your yard that’s hanging a bit too precariously.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V 4Ah Battery features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) with 18V Cordless Handheld Electrostatic Sprayer. These RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Batteries provides up to 3X more runtime compared to our 1.5 Ah standard lithium-ion battery. It is compatible with over 260 18V ONE+ tools to power you through all types of projects. It features professional grade lithium-ion cells to provide fade free, cord-like power. It performs in extreme weather temperatures and is engineered to be impact resistant.

