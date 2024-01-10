LaCie launches next-gen 2,000MB/s Thunderbolt 4 Rugged Mini portable SSD lineup

LaCie, a premium Seagate storage brand, has now unleashed its new Rugged Mini portable SSD lineup. A mainstay in the storage game for years now, it makes some of the more well-known ultra-protective solutions out there and it is now ready to upgrade its Rugged Mini lineup with modern USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 specs and the particularly speedy transfer rates that come with it. Now available for purchase, you can get a break down of what to expect from the latest LaCie Rugged Mini drives down below.

New LaCie Rugged Mini portable SSDs have arrived

LaCie describes the new Rugged Mini lineup as the “ultimate storage companion for content creators.” The “high-performance drive is designed for effortlessly capturing, storing, and transporting essential files, videos, and photos.”

The latest iteration of the brand’s Neil Poulton-designed drives feature at least 30% post-consumer recycled materials by weight alongside the recognizable orange rubber enclosure that provides an IP54-rating against dust and rain as well as 3-meter drop protection and 1-ton car pressure resistance – it completely conceals the ports with a trap door of sorts as well.

LaCie it also upping the ante internally this time around with USB 3.2 gen 2×2 technology that offers compatibility with USB 40Gb/s, USB 10Gb/s, Thunderbolt 4, and Thunderbolt 3 hosts, like those found on the latest Apple iPhone, MacBook, and iPad products (as well as PCs and other portable devices). That means the new Rugged Mini lineup is capable of hitting speeds up to 2,000MB/s.

They are designed with “out-of-the-box compatibility for Windows, macOS, and iPadOS” and come with the LaCie Toolkit software for “on-demand backup and mirroring software that allows for seamless file access and syncing across multiple devices.” Alongside the inclusion of a 3-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery services, customers will also receive a 1-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan.

At this point, even folks looking to score a new portable storage device that might not have access to USB 3.2 gen 2×2 ports just yet might want to consider it. As confusing as the USB standard can be for some casual users, the industry does appear to be moving in this direction, and scoring a USB 3.2 gen 2×2 right now might be a good way to future-proof your setup.

The new LaCie Rugged Mini portable SSD is available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities starting from $79.99. The 2TB model at $139.99 is now available on Amazon with the rest of the lineup likely to go live shortly.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!