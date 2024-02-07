Ponder Anker’s MagSafe charging orb with 8-in-1 design at $60 (New low, Reg. $100)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its MagGo 8-in-1 Charging Station Orb for $59.99 shipped. This normally sells for $100, but is now dropping to its best price ever. We’ve previously seen it as low as $64, and now today’s discount ensures it has never sold for less with $40 in savings attached. Packed into a unique orb design, Anker’s MagGo charging station is a notable way to top off all of your gear at the desktop, nightstand, and more. Its main draw is the 7.5W MagSafe charging mount on the front, which is joined by an array of ports on the back. Alongside three AC outlets, you’ll find dual USB-C outputs, and two USB-A slots. We also walked away impressed in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Anker did however just come out with a new version of the MagGo Orb, hence the all-time low discount above. This refreshed version doesn’t change all too much, offering the same design and same 8-in-1 focus. It just steps up to offer a Qi2 magnetic pad on the front that can offer full 15W speeds. iPhone 15 users might find that paying the extra cash to score the new release and its $100 price tag is worth it, but the otherwise overlapping feature sets mean today’s lead deal is worth a closer look.

If you’re looking to catch up on all of the other Qi2 releases that launched to start the year, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new debuts from CES 2024. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

Anker MagGo 8-in-1 Charging Station Orb features:

Snap your iPhone 12 magnetically into place to enjoy safe and effortless wireless charging. A built-in magnetic charging pad, 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 3 AC outlets make powering up your entire desktop a breeze. With all the ports on the back of the charging station, you can direct messy cables behind your desk while keeping the clean and tidy magnetic charging pad facing forward. Connect to either USB-C port to give your laptop a 65W charge, power up tablets at high speed, or charge your iPhone 12 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

