Today’s best iOS app deals: Juicy Realm, Castle Raid 2, Endling, and much more

Thursday morning’s best iOS game and app deals are now gathered for you below the fold. Alongside the App Store offers, we are also tracking deals on Apple Watch SE 2 as well Apple’s new M3 iMac and everything else in our dedicated hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Juicy Realm, Castle Raid 2, Endling, Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Terminology Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: Jumpy Horse: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle Raid 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Endling: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 6 takes!: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Street Kart #1 Go Kart Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dirt Trackin 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $10 (Reg. $20)

Juicy Realm features:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

