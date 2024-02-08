Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening $40, Armored Core VI $42, more

After going out of stock, Walmart is now once again offering physical copies of Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and now slightly undercutting the $43 sale price at Best Buy, you can land a copy at $20 off the going rate. This is within $2 of our previous mention and a couple bucks under the digital price we tracked at Amazon last month – it is currently out of stock there. This is a ground-up remake of the retro Game Boy title, complete with vibrant diorama-style graphics and all of the dungeon-diving exploration that made the original such a classic. “As Link, you awaken in a strange land away from Hyrule, where animals talk and monsters roam. To uncover the truth behind your whereabouts and rouse the legendary Wind Fish, explore Koholint Island and all its trap-ridden dungeons.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

