Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening $40, Armored Core VI $42, more

After going out of stock, Walmart is now once again offering physical copies of Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and now slightly undercutting the $43 sale price at Best Buy, you can land a copy at $20 off the going rate. This is within $2 of our previous mention and a couple bucks under the digital price we tracked at Amazon last month – it is currently out of stock there. This is a ground-up remake of the retro Game Boy title, complete with vibrant diorama-style graphics and all of the dungeon-diving exploration that made the original such a classic. “As Link, you awaken in a strange land away from Hyrule, where animals talk and monsters roam. To uncover the truth behind your whereabouts and rouse the legendary Wind Fish, explore Koholint Island and all its trap-ridden dungeons.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
***Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Actraiser Renaissance eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Bluey: The Videogame $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $41 (Reg. $59)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $41 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC $17 (Reg. $25)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $35 (Reg. $50)
- Among Us $3 (Reg. $5)
- Silent Hope $40 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition $8 (Reg. $20)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- And even more…
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins Plus from $20 (Reg. $40)
- TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $76 (Reg. $150)
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor PSN $31.50 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation Indies sale: 2,000 titles from $2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $52.50 (Reg. $70)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $20 (Reg. $36+)
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- It Takes Two PSN $12 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Lunar New Year Sale up to 67% off
- Digital PlayStation Under $15 game sale
- Save $25 on purchases of $250 at Amazon
- DualSense controllers, drives, games, Xbox gear, and more
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
