Today’s best iOS app deals: Iron Marines Invasion, Kingdom Rush, Little Inferno HD, more

We are ready to tie off the work week in iOS game and app deals with today’s new collection of price drops. Alongside the App Store offers, we are also tracking deals on Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch SE 2, as well as huge deals on Totallee’s ultra-clean iPhone 13/14/15 cases, plus even more in our curated hub. As for today’s apps, highlights include Iron Marines Invasion, Iron Marines, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Bloons TD 6, Little Inferno HD, Notebooks, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Little Inferno HD: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Growing Up: Life of the ’90s: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $13 (Reg. $16.50)

iOS Universal: Terminology Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: Jumpy Horse: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle Raid 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Endling: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 6 takes!: $1 (Reg. $2)

Discover and conquer countless worlds across deep space. Unravel a story full of challenges and threats that will lead you across the galaxy on an extraordinary voyage.

Nothing lasts long in deep space, and peace is not an exception!

Welcome to Iron Marines: Invasion!

Enjoy unique stage missions and special operations in exciting new worlds, each one with its own particular terrain, style, enemies, and conditions. Learn how to beat them one by one!

Command the Federation’s troops across the galaxy, with the aid of Heroes & Units that will allow you to boost your RTS game skills to the limit.