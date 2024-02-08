Huge 50% price drops hit all of Totallee’s ultra-clean iPhone 13/14/15 cases from $20

We are now tracking some of the best prices ever on the latest Totallee iPhone 15 cases, as well as its previous-generation iPhone 13 and 14 models. The brand landed in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases at the latter half of 2023, much like it has in year’s past, for its particularly minimalist approach to iPhone covers. It specializes in creating barely-there, ultra-thin cases that are completely branding-free – there are no logos or text to get in the way of the clean designs. And now, you can save a nearly 50% off just about every single one its covers for Apple’s current and previous-generation handsets via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. All of the details are down below.

You can now score the Totallee Clear and and matte Thin iPhone cases at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That includes the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max (pricing is the same on the previous-gen cases as well). Regularly $40, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and matching the lowest we have ever tracked.

Scope out the details on both models below:

Clear iPhone 15 Case $20 (Reg. $39)

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max Show off your iPhone’s design with this transparent iPhone 15 case This clear thin iPhone 15 case has a rubbery finish that adds extra grip and makes your iPhone less slippery Unlike similar products this clear iPhone 15 case doesn’t attract lint or turn yellow. Each case is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.





Thin iPhone 15 Case $20 (Reg. $39)

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max Only 0.02 inches thin. No bulk. The thinnest iPhone 15 cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone. Keep your iPhone looking like new by protecting it from scratches and minor drops. Unlike similar products this thin iPhone 15 case is designed to perfectly fit your phone and not become loose and peel off your phone. Each case is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.



