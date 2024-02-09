Keurig’s black steel-wrapped K-Supreme Plus SMART brewer at $150 ($50 off), more from $8

As part of its latest Keurig sale, Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230 and sometimes as much as $230 at Amazon, this is at least $50 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon. While we are still seeing a notable deal on the K-Mini model at $60, the K-Supreme Plus SMART takes things up a notch with a much larger water reservoir so you don’t have to keep filling it up, additional brew size, strength, and temperature options, as well as a black stainless steel metal wrap for a much more premium look on the countertop. Head below for more details.

The Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART leverages BrewID tech that “recognizes your K-Cup pod and customizes the brew settings to make each cup perfectly delicious.” It also features an over-ice option that “brews hot coffee extra strong to reduce ice melting” alongside all of the aforementioned bells and whistles and the usual simple single-serve action.

Browse through the rest of the Amazon Keurig sale for models starting from $69 and accessories from $8, as well as this ongoing deal on the ultra-compact K-Mini model at $60.

And swing by our home goods hub for the all of this week’s best deals on kitchen and cooking gadgets to upgrade your 2024 home chef arsenal.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART features:

Recognizes your K-Cup pod and customizes the brew settings to make each cup perfectly delicious. Settings created by the Roaster for the optimized brew. Saturates the coffee grounds more evenly to extract full flavor and aroma vs Keurig leading K-Classic brewer with The Original Donut Shop Coffee K-Cup pod. Premium finish for a sleek, modern look. Brews hot coffee extra strong to reduce ice melting and beverage dilution.

