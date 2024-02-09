VOLTME’s compact 140W 3-port USB fast charger sees 39% discount to new $43 low

The official VOLTME Amazon storefront is offering its 140W 3-port USB Charger for $42.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon and using the promo code P5HKYZMH at checkout for an additional 10% off. Down from $70, this charger began 2023 at a $140 high, dropping four times over the course of the year as well as once at the beginning of January to its new list price. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 39% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $2 to land as a new all-time low. Designed with fast-charging protocols, this versatile 3-in-1 multi-port charger gives you two USB-C ports and a USB-A port to cover your personal device charging needs with 140W of output. Empowered by upgraded GaN III technology that allows for a more compact size, this charger can handle charging your 16-inch MacBook Pro from 0% to 56% in just 30 minutes – you could even double up your laptops without concern or worry, with one port left open for yet another device.

If you’re looking for a portable power bank, Amazon is offering the VOLTME Mini 10,000mAh USB Portable Charger for $15, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon and using the promo code R7U6CZDH at checkout for an additional 10% off. Sporting a 20,000mAh capacity, as well as both a USB-A and USB-C port, this device covers recharging needs for two devices at once, able to recharge your iPhone 15 Pro Max 1.5 times, AirPods Pro 13.6 times, or even give 5 charges to your iPad mini 5.

And be sure to also check out our past coverage of the UGREEN Nexode 145W 25,000mAh Power Bank that is currently on sale for $91, after clipping the on-page 30% off coupon. It offers one USB-A port and two USB-C ports, one of which is a 100W fast-charging port that can fully recharge a 13-inch MacBook Air in just 90 minutes. There is also the Nexode 100W 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank going for $64, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon, as well, which features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, letting you fast charge up to three devices simultaneously with speeds up to 100W.

VOLTME 10,000mAh Mini Portable Charger features:

22.5W Fast Charging: With the upgraded 22.5W output plus the most advanced PD3.0 & QC4.0 fast-charge technologies, VOLTME 22.5W portable charger power pank can incredibly fast charging your Phone from 0 to 58% in 30mins, 2X faster than traditional 2.4A chargers.

Power of Days: The slim but powerful VOLTME 10000mAh portable phone charger can provide iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1.5 charges, Samsung Galaxy S23 with 1.6 charges, AirPods Pro with 13.6 charges and iPad mini 5 with 5 charges.

Charge Two at Once: VOLTME Portable Charger with one USB-C port and one USB-A ports built-in, it can juice up TWO devices simultaneously. Dual-port design allows you to share portable power with families and friends.

Vast Compatibility: VOLTME portable cell phone charger is widely compatible with all mobile phones, such as iPhone 14/13/12/11/XR/8/7/6, iPad, Samsung Galaxy series, and other smart devices.

What You Get: 1*VOLTME Portable Power Bank (10,000mAh), 1* 1ft USB-C to USB-C cable (20V/3A),1*User manual. Dimensions: 4.17 x 2.67 x 0.63 inches; Weight: 6.14 oz. If you have any product problems with this magnetic power bank, please feel free to contact us, and we’ll solve it for you promptly – even if the return window is closed.

