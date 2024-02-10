Score a spare refurb Nintendo Switch console down at $240 Prime shipped today

For today only, Woot is offering Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con in refurbished condition for $239.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is a straight up $60 price drop by comparison to a new unit at Amazon or Best Buy, and the lowest price we can find. While it might not be one of the newer OLED models, this can still be a notable option for folks looking for a spare Switch, perhaps something for the kids or something of that nature. It also comes in at well below the $315 refurbished OLED model deal we are tracking right now at Best Buy – you can alternatively score a new OLED unit with a $50 gift card right now as well. Head below for more details.

While the standard Nintendo Switch might not have the newer OLED treatment and some of the other enhancements on the higher-end model, it is still a wonderful Switch experience both at home or on the go. The Woot listing ships with the following (all of the original accessories are included here):

Nintendo Switch Dock

Joy-Con (L) Neon Blue

Joy-Con (R) Neon Red

Joy-Con Wrist Straps

Joy-Con Grip

High Speed HDMI Cable

Nintendo Switch AC Adapter

And here are the details on the refurbished condition of this unit:

These items have been inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm’s length & have successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality. They also ship in the original retail box with all the original accessories.

Nintendo Switch features:

6.2” LCD screen

Three play modes: TV, tabletop, and handheld

Local co-op, online, and local wireless multiplayer

Detachable Joy-Con controllers

Nintendo Switch is the home of Mario & friends

