Score a new OLED Switch console today for $350 with a bonus $50 gift card

Dell is now offering the black and white OLED Switch console for $349.99 shipped with a $50 Dell gift card. This model regularly goes for $350 at Amazon and Best Buy, but with the added value of the gift card you’re looking at the lowest price we can find with an effective $50 in savings. We did see a very similar offer from Dell ahead of Black Friday last year with a $75 gift card as well as some straight up cash discounts from retailers like Woot and Monoprice, but today’s offer marks the best value on the OLED model since the holidays last year. While there are rumors of a new Switch on the horizon, that has been the case for yers now and, even if we do see the announcement of a new machine from the brand, it almost certainly won’t go on sale anytime this year. Head below for more details.

As detailed in our hands-on review, the latest OLED model Switch is the definitive Nintendo console experience right now. Featuring the same at-home and on-the-go gaming you’ll find on the standard model, it delivers the best display we have seen yet on a Switch console – rumors suggest the next Switch could have an 8-inch LCD screen – alongside updated and enhanced audio output as well as the refreshed dock. Get a closer look right here.

More of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom:

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model features:

Vivid 7” OLED screen

Local co-op, online, and local wireless multiplayer

64 GB internal storage (a portion of which is reserved for use by the system)

Enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop modes

Wide adjustable stand

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!