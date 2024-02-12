Allbirds’ Secret Sale takes up to 40% off select eco-friendly footwear from $30

Right now, you can get up to 40% off allbirds’ Secret Sale using code AFF-24-FEB40 at checkout, and you can get up to 30% off additional eco-friendly footwear using code AFF-24-FEB30 at checkout. Free shipping on select shoes, valid through March 14. Our top pick from allbirds’ Secret Sale is the Men’s Wool Pipers, now available for $66. These shoes will keep your feet cozy and warm while providing you with proper support for all-day comfort. Available in three colorways – True Black, Dapple Gray, and Natural White – a pair of Men’s Wool Pipers are the perfect complement to elevate a casual outfit. Keep reading to learn more about allbirds’ Secret Sale.

The Men’s Tree Loungers – coming in at $30 – are designed with comfort and efficiency in mind. They’re a pair of slip-on sneakers featuring a cushioned midsole for long-lasting support and are available in a variety of colorways. For an elevated ballet flat look, the Women’s Tree Breezers are made of breathable eucalyptus fiber, they’re machine washable, they’re flexible enough that they conform to your movements, and they come in seven colorways at the sale price – grab a pair here for $45. The Men’s Tree Skippers for $60 are boat shoes designed for everyday wear but are ideal for warmer days; they feature lightweight construction and are available in classic neutral colorways. Be sure to check out more shoe deals here and stay up-do-date on the latest deals in apparel over in our Fashion Guide.

More of our top picks from allbirds’ Secret Sale:

More on Men’s Wool Pipers:

All day comfort. Everyday style. This classic low top made with premium ZQ Merino wool is the sneaker your outfits have been waiting for. Best For: Walking, cooler weather, everyday wear Super Soft Material: Warm and cozy premium ZQ Merino wool provides next-level comfort Versatile Design: Wear-with-everything classic style, great for travel

