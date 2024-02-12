DSW Valentine’s Day takes up to 60% off New Balance, adidas, Steve Madden, more

Ali Smith -
FashionDSW
60% off from $10
a pair of shoes

DSW is currently offering up to 60% off top brands for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on adidas, New Balance, Sperry, Steve Madden, and more. DSW VIP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the New Balance 997H Sneakers that are currently marked down to $62 and originally sold for $95. This style is available in eleven color options and can be styled by men or women alike. It’s cushioned, lightweight, and highly breathable for added comfort. This is a great style for everyday as well as training sessions and beyond. Rated 4.7/5 stars from DSW customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

DSW

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
These Smartwool Hudson Trail Slippers are made of recyc...
OMOTON metal MacBook, iPhone, and tablet stands from $8...
Priority’s Presidents’ sale takes 15% off e-bik...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 clearance lands a 256GB foldabl...
Goal Zero launches 20% off Presidents’ Day sale o...
Razer’s regularly $150 Huntsman Mini 60% Analog O...
TP-Link’s 2-pack of Kasa Matter Smart Plugs retur...
Greenworks Presidents’ Day sale takes 25% off out...
Load more...
Show More Comments