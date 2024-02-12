HYPER’s MacBook sleeves with accessory organizers now 30% off from $31.50, much more

Joining its larger Valentine’s Day sale, the official HYPER Amazon storefront is now offering some notable deals on its HyperShield Stash & Go MacBook Sleeves. You’ll find the 13- and 14-inch model at $31.49 as well the 15- and 16-inch variant at $34.99, both with free shipping. Regularly $45 and $50 respectively, this is the most notable price drop we have tracked in several months, matching our previous mention, and a solid 30% in savings. With options for just about any of Apple’s notebooks, these cases are described as being “slim, protective laptop sleeves with an interior organization panel” to stow some accessories. There’s a sort of GRID-IT!-like panel of elastic straps and bands to neatly lug your cables, mice, chargers, and more alongside the padded MacBook compartment with “a water resistant coating to protect your tech from spills or the elements.” More details and HYPER holiday offers below.

HYPER Valentine’s Day sale

Browse through the rest of the HYPER Valentine’s Day sale right here for up to 30% off a wide range of this cables, accessories, Thunderbolt docks, hubs, and much more.

This huge deal on MUJJO’s regularly $95 magnetic 16-inch MacBook/laptop sleeve at $28 is definitely worth a look. And while we are talking MacBook gear, so is this offer on Twelve South’s premium Curve stand.

HyperShield Stash & Go Sleeve features:

The HyperShield Stash & Go Sleeve is a slim, protective laptop sleeve with an interior organization panel to stash your additional tech accessories like cables, chargers, mice, and connectivity solutions. Compatible with any 15”-16” MacBook. The interior padded laptop compartment provides protection from bumps and scratches, keeping your tech safe and sound. The durable, 1200D polyester exterior provides ample protection for your MacBook against scratches, dings, and minor wear and tear. The 1200D polyester exterior has been coated to repel water and protect your tech from spills or the elements.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!