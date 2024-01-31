MUJJO’s regularly $95 magnetic 16-inch MacBook/laptop sleeve is now just $28

After getting a chance to go hands-on with its genuine leather iPhone 15 cases and the matching MagSafe wallets, we came away very impressed with the latest from MUJJO and we are now tracking a deep deal on its 16-inch Envoy MacBook Sleeve. Regularly $95, you can now score one in black or navy down at just $28. And with the $4 shipping, you’re still looking at a massive deal. This is more than 70% off and the lowest price we can find – this sleeve isn’t available via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Made of a vegan waterproof leather, it features a magnetic opening and a magnetic side pocket that can expand to hold larger accessories. Along the front, you’ll also find an elastic compartment and more pockets for additional EDC and charging gear. Head below for more details.

If something on the even more budget-conscious side of things is what you’re after, there are loads of them on Amazon like this simple MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Bag that is selling for $19 Prime shipped. It’s hard to imagine it delivering the same level of quality as a regularly $95 model from MUJJO, but it is quite a popular option on Amazon.

For folks who prefer to sheath their precious MacBook in some genuine leather, we highly recommend any of the Harber London models, including this gorgeous M3 MacBook-ready leather and wool felt magnetic model. And timely enough, the brand is currently running a Valentine’s Day sale that will net you a solid 20% off your order when purchasing any two items on the site. Scope out the details right here.

This roundup of our favorite 14- and 16-inch MacBook sleeves is great resource as well.

MUJJO 16-inch Envoy MacBook Sleeve features:

For 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Waterproof vegan leather.

Magnetic opening combines fast access with security.

Side opening for easy in-sleeve charging.

Elastic pocket keeps your phone secure when you’re on the move.

Magnetic side pocket expands to hold larger items, when empty it keeps the sleeve slim.

Easy access slip pocket for a notebook or passport.

