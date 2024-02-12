Keurig’s K-Latte delivers single-serve coffee and foamy lattes at $60 for today only (Reg. $90)

Reg. $90 $60
Keurig K-Latte Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Keurig K-Latte Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is a solid $30 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While we do still have Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker down at the same $60 right now from its usual $90 list, the K-Latte features enhanced single-serve action alongside the included milk frother for foamy goodness. It has the capability to make both 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cups of “your favorite coffee, tea, or cocoa” as well as single shot specialty brews. It also comes in  in a relatively compact footprint to save space on the countertop as well. Hit the jump or more details. 

While you won’t get the frothing action included in the package, a good way to save even more cash and still land a new single-serve brewer is with something like the Chefman InstaCoffee single-serve brewer at $36 shipped. This one is compatible with K-Cup pods and includes a filter in the box so you can use your own ground beans as well. 

On the other end of the spectrum, this morning also saw Amazon kick off a brand new Breville Barista espresso machine sale with up to $300 in savings. These are higher-end stainless steel statement pieces with built-in bean grinders and a whole lot more at the ready. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in today’s deal coverage and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for even more.  

Keurig K-Latte Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker features:

Versatility meets simplicity with the new Keurig K-Latte single serve coffee and latte maker in Black. Brew rich, full-flavored coffee and enjoy delicious, creamy lattes simply made in minutes. Whether brewing coffee or making lattes, the K-Latte brewer works with any K-Cup pod so the options are endless. Use the coffee SHOT to brew a concentrated shot of coffee perfect for making lattes. Froth your choice of fresh milk – including skim, soy, and almond – to create delicious, creamy lattes.

