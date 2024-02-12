Apple’s 27-inch 5K Studio Display falls to $1,300 with first Amazon discount in months (Save $299)

Amazon is now offering the Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99 shipped. This model includes the stock tilt-adjustable stand and drops from its usual $1,599 price tag. This is the first price cut we’ve seen in months on a new condition model, too. Previous discounts have all been on open-box models, which clocked in at today’s sale price. Now you can save $299 on a completely sealed unit while locking in an Amazon all-time low. It’s the first markdown at the retailer in months, too. Over at Best Buy, you’ll be able to save on all of the different stand and display finish models with the sale $299 discounts. Head below for more.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the Mac Studio and all of the other M3 or Apple Silicon machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

You could however just bring home an entire Mac for the price of Apple’s more premium monitor. We just tracked a discount on Apple’s new M3 iMac with 24-inch 4.5K Retina display at $1,199. It comes with $100 in savings attached as well as the status of being an all-time low. The Studio Display is going to offer a larger workstation upgrade for those who need more screen real estate, but there’s certainly plenty of value in Apple’s latest all-in-one Mac for those who don’t need a 27-inch display.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

