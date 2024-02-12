Nutribullet 1,200W Blender Combo with to-go cups up to $50 off at $100 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNutriBullet
Reg. $130+ $100
Nutribullet 1,200W Blender Combo

Amazon is now offering the Nutribullet 1,200W Blender Combo for $99.95 shipped in black and gray. Regularly $130, this model can and has most recently gone for as much as $150. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention on the white model, the second-lowest on the black model (it went for $90 once), and a great chance to score a new blender for the new year. The black model landed on Amazon about a year ago to offer a simple blending solution that sits somewhere between the smaller personal-sized option and a complete upright model with a notable 1,200W motor capable of handling your daily smoothie and protein shake as well as soups, sauces, nut butters, and more. It ships with a 1.9L blender pitcher and lid, a stamper, and a host of to-go cups with lids to take your homemade beverages straight out of the door. Head below for more details. 

If a more modest solution will do the trick for you, the Magic Bullet Personal Blender is a worthwhile option. Coming in at a much more affordable $40 shipped on Amazon, this one isn’t nearly as powerful, but it can still whip your daily shakes and includes an 11-piece bundle filled with to-go cups and lids as well. 

Then go swing by our home goods hub for even more kitchen and cooking offers to upgrade your arsenal for 2024 at a discount. This morning saw up to $300 in savings go live on Brevile Barista espresso machines as well as a notable one-day deal on the latte-ready Keurig single-serve machine at $60 shipped

Nutribullet 1,200W Blender Combo features:

  • nutribullet Blender Combo will take your nutrition extraction to the next level with the versatility of both a multi-serving pitcher and a single serve cup.
  • Three precision speeds, a pulse function and the Extract program offer full control at the press of a button. 1200 Watts of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.
  • Includes: (1) 1200 Watt Motor Base, (1) 64 oz (1.9L) Blender Pitcher with Lid and Vented Lid Cap, (1) Tamper, (1) 32 oz (900ml) Cup, (1) 24 oz (700ml) Handled Cup, (2) To-Go Lids, (1) Easy-Twist Extractor Blade, and Recipe Book
  • The Easy-Twist Extractor Blade is made of powerful stainless steel and designed with cyclonic action. Our super-durable BPA-Free pitcher and cups are made of high-performance plastic. Unit Dimensions: 7.75 Lx 8.07 W x 16.97 H

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
NutriBullet

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

RODE’s new Wireless PRO mic system works with iPh...
Beloved AeroPress coffee makers now on sale at Amazon: ...
JBL’s 240W karaoke-ready Partybox 310 speaker jus...
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones are our favori...
Polaroid’s new I-2 Instant Camera sees first disc...
Samsung’s BESPOKE Jet cordless stick vacuum with ...
Tested: ESR’s new 15W MagSafe car mount is the fi...
Traeger launches new ModiFIRE grill Sear Grate, promisi...
Load more...
Show More Comments