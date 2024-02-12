Nutribullet 1,200W Blender Combo with to-go cups up to $50 off at $100 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Nutribullet 1,200W Blender Combo for $99.95 shipped in black and gray. Regularly $130, this model can and has most recently gone for as much as $150. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention on the white model, the second-lowest on the black model (it went for $90 once), and a great chance to score a new blender for the new year. The black model landed on Amazon about a year ago to offer a simple blending solution that sits somewhere between the smaller personal-sized option and a complete upright model with a notable 1,200W motor capable of handling your daily smoothie and protein shake as well as soups, sauces, nut butters, and more. It ships with a 1.9L blender pitcher and lid, a stamper, and a host of to-go cups with lids to take your homemade beverages straight out of the door. Head below for more details.

If a more modest solution will do the trick for you, the Magic Bullet Personal Blender is a worthwhile option. Coming in at a much more affordable $40 shipped on Amazon, this one isn’t nearly as powerful, but it can still whip your daily shakes and includes an 11-piece bundle filled with to-go cups and lids as well.

Then go swing by our home goods hub for even more kitchen and cooking offers to upgrade your arsenal for 2024 at a discount. This morning saw up to $300 in savings go live on Brevile Barista espresso machines as well as a notable one-day deal on the latte-ready Keurig single-serve machine at $60 shipped.

Nutribullet 1,200W Blender Combo features:

nutribullet Blender Combo will take your nutrition extraction to the next level with the versatility of both a multi-serving pitcher and a single serve cup.

Three precision speeds, a pulse function and the Extract program offer full control at the press of a button. 1200 Watts of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.

Includes: (1) 1200 Watt Motor Base, (1) 64 oz (1.9L) Blender Pitcher with Lid and Vented Lid Cap, (1) Tamper, (1) 32 oz (900ml) Cup, (1) 24 oz (700ml) Handled Cup, (2) To-Go Lids, (1) Easy-Twist Extractor Blade, and Recipe Book

The Easy-Twist Extractor Blade is made of powerful stainless steel and designed with cyclonic action. Our super-durable BPA-Free pitcher and cups are made of high-performance plastic. Unit Dimensions: 7.75 Lx 8.07 W x 16.97 H

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!