Renpho’s vibrating foot massager helps you unwind for new $59 low ($81 off), more from $36

The official Renpho Amazon storefront is offering its Vibrating Foot Massager for $59.49 shipped, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. Already down from $140, it only saw six discounts over 2023, with the biggest among them dropping costs down to $90. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 62% markdown off the going rate and landing at a new all-time low. Still, looking for that perfect Valentine’s gift for your significant other? Or perhaps you need something for yourself after a long day to unwind? Well, this foot massager has you covered with different vibration speeds and rotation techniques to help target those stiff and sore spots. It can also massage your calves, heels, and back to relieve tension and promote better relaxation. You’ll have 20 adjustable massage speed levels to choose from, with two built-in preset programs and five auto-modes as well – all of it controlled by an LED touch panel. Head below to learn more.

More Renpho massagers seeing discounts:

Soothing tea always helps with relaxing, so why not boil the water without having to get up from your massager? With the latest model of Govee’s Smart WiFi Electric Kettle, you can do just that. By connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, this kettle can be remotely controlled allowing you to schedule boiling times, set specific temperatures from 104 to 212 degrees, and more. It comes with six preset modes, including one for baby formula that cools the water to your desired temperature after boiling. You can also check out the Dyson heater and fan models that are seeing discounts as well, like the Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier Heater Fan that features two options for how to heat/cool your home: focused control for a more personal solution and diffused control for more whole-room heating/cooling. It even senses any changes in your space’s air quality and takes immediate action to correct levels while also giving you a full report on the pollution in real time via the companion app

Spa-like Foot Massage Experience. Features different vibration and rotation techniques to target the acupressure points on your soles while recreating the therapeutic touch of a professional masseur. It can also massage your calves, heels and back to effectively relieve tension and promote better relaxation.

Personalized Sessions. Choose from 20 adjustable massage speed levels to suit your preference. Get a more personalized foot and calf massage with 2 built-in preset programs and 5 auto modes that focus on different combinations of vibration, rotation and speeds. Select a session time between 10, 15 and 20 minutes for a soothing massage session.

Easy to Modify and Operate. Features a LED Touch Panel to let you adjust the settings with your hands or toes during a massage. This foot massager also comes with remote control for effortless massage modifications.

Trouble-free Cleaning & Fits All Sizes. Removable and washable foot pedals allow for easy cleaning. Also comes with a large pedal surface that accommodates up to men’s size 12 (US).

The Perfect Gift Choice. A wonderful present for parents, families and friends for birthdays, Mother’s Day.

